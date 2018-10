Veteran Skydiver Killed Due To Malfunction, Skydivers Say Sport Is Relatively SafeA woman jumped to her death Sunday after her parachute failed to properly deploy.

Police: Road Rage Spurred Shooting, Suspect Arrested In Rancho Cordova HomicideDeputies said Matthew Shaffer was arrested for the homicide shooting which killed an adult male Saturday morning in Rancho Cordova.

Semi-Truck Trailers Catch Fire In Sacramento Kohl’s Store Loading DockFirefighters are battling a fire at the Kohl’s store loading dock along Arden Way.

Monday's Show Info (10/15/18)

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

Deputies Use Doritos To Lure Wayward Pig Back HomeDeputies in California have used Doritos to lure a pig "the size of a mini horse" back home.

Turlock Man, 18, Killed In ShootingAn 18-year-old was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Turlock on Thursday night.

California Driver's Handbook Must Now Include Civil Rights During A Traffic StopDrivers in California will get a copy of their civil rights during a traffic stop, including how to file a complaint against a peace officer.

1-Day Operation In Michigan Safely Recovers 123 Missing ChildrenA one-day sweep in Wayne County, Michigan, identified and recovered 123 missing children.

Grape Pulp Spilled On Southbound I-5 East Of Lodi After Big Rig OverturnsA big rig accident blocked lanes on Interstate 5 in San Joaquin County Friday morning.