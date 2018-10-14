RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department announced that there has been an arrest in connection to the homicide case from Saturday morning on Astral Drive.

Deputies said Matthew Shaffer was arrested for the homicide shooting which killed an adult male Saturday morning in Rancho Cordova. According to officials, the investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The victim was shot multiple times in the upper body and was declared dead on the scene by fire officials.