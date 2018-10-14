COLUSA COUNTY (CBS13) — Nine months after the body of Karen Garcia was found, Williams Police discovered her ex-boyfriend’s van in Mexico Saturday, leading to a potential break in the case.

Karen Garcia’s ex-boyfriend, Salvador Garcia, is considered the main suspect in the case, according to authorities.

She went missing in early January just two days after her sister was killed in a wrong way-crash.

As the community searched, her ex-boyfriend Salvador Garcia gave an emotional interview to CBS13.

Karen’s body was discovered days later in her car in a parking lot in Woodland. Police found evidence of a murder, but who they couldn’t find was her ex.

Salvador Garcia had fled.

Police then officially named him a suspect and began searching for a stolen Toyota van they suspected Garcia was driving. For nine months there was no word from Garcia. Until Saturday night when Williams Police confirmed the van, they believe Garcia was driving was located in Mexico.

RELATED: Community Mourns Karen Garcia, Starts Domestic Violence Non-Profit In Her Honor

Missing person’s advocate Holly Woods met Garcia briefly during a search event she organized when Karen was presumed missing.

“He left our event at least an hour before we finished up, and he was gone. He was there with his little girl. She was wearing a bring Karen home shirt as well,” Woods said.

Woods hopes the van will provide clues.

“I hope there is information that will lead to whoever helped him to this point and where he was going. He’s had help along the way and I’m sure of it. I think everybody knows he couldn’t have gotten this far on his own,” Woods said.

For now, the van is the only new development in Karen Garcia’s case and Salvador Garcia remains on the run. There is no word yet from police on exactly where in Mexico the van was located, but they do believe Salvador Garcia has family in the county.