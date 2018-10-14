SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A bongo calf escaped at the Sacramento Zoo Sunday afternoon, getting close to visitors and prompting evacuations.

CBS13’s Steve Large was at the zoo when the staff was alerted that the bongo calf had escaped from its enclosure. Zoo officials said the incident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. The calf, one-year-old Taylor Swift, breached her exhibit space where she lives with her mom, Penny.

The animal, a type of antelope, made its way into the common area were visitors were located. Zoo staff told visitors to evacuate or move into the gift store as the bongo was safely captured and returned to its enclosure.

The Zoo said in a press release that staff was able to gently guide Taylor Swift back into her off-exhibit enclosure within 15 minutes of her escape. It was determined by zoo’s associate veterinarian, Dr. Jenessa Gjeltema, the calf sustained minor abrasions during the incident, but is otherwise healthy and unharmed.

“I’m just glad we’re safe,” said zoo visitor Jessica Serota. “All today I saw enclosures that didn’t seem as secure as I’d imagine them to be, so that was kind of concerning to me.”

Zoo staff said they are still unsure how or why the calf was able to breach her exhibit.

Just recently, a report by the association of zoos and aquariums said many of the Sacramento Zoo’s exhibits were small and outdated.

The small exhibits could threaten the zoo’s accreditation. The findings have prompted the Land Park institution to consider relocating to a larger location elsewhere in Sacramento.