Rio Velo
Saturday, October 13
11am-4pm
Township 9 Park (at the American River and North 7th Street, along the Two Rivers Bike Trail)
http://www.RioVelo.com
Sac Republic FC vs. vs Las Vegas Lights FC
Saturday, Oct. 13
7:30pm
Papa Murphy’s Park
Make-A-Wish Northeastern & Central California and Northern Nevada:
northeasterncalifornia.wish.org
916-437-0206
https://www.sacrepublicfc.com/
Young Eagles
https://www.eaa.org/en/eaa/aviation-education-and-resources/eaa-youth-education/eaa-ye-program
Fine Art Event
Discovery Shop Sacramento
2708 Marconi Ave.
Today 10am-5pm
916.484.0227
https://www.cancer.org/
Paint by number mural
Visit completed mural at Hacienda Ave & Greenbelt in Davis CA
Starting Sun Oct 14
http://www.daniellefodor.com/paint-the-street-senda-nueva-blog
Veterans Honor Run
William Jessup University
Saturday, October 13th
8:10 a.m., the Pre-Race Program
8:30 a.m., Race Start
6,000 FREE Pumpkins!
Antelope Pumpkin Farm
4533 Antelope Road, Antelope
Saturday, October 13 at 12pm
Stage Nine
102 K St.
(916) 447-3623
https://www.stagenine.com/
Triad Plus
8801 Washington Blvd
Roseville
(916) 788-4350
http://www.triadplushomefashions.com/
Libier Reynolds
Libier.com
Instagram @LibierReynolds
Autism Art Show
New Helvetia Brewing Co
1730 Broadway
12-6
http://www.flybrave.org/
Origami Asian Grill
4801 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95819
916.400.3075
http://www.origamiasiangrill.com
Fall Stronger Together Fest
Idol Beer Works in Lodi CA
October 13th, 4pm-10pm
ALL AGES
Gypsy Sister Shop
gypsysistersshop.com
The Gypsy Bistro
12470 Locke Rd #100, Lockeford, CA
209.327.0368
http://gypsy-bistro.com/
gypsybistrofoodtruck.com/