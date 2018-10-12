TURLOCK (CBS13) – An 18-year-old was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Turlock on Thursday night.

The scene was along the 300 block of W. Linwood Avenue.

Turlock police say, just before 9 p.m., they received a call reporting that two people had been shot. Officers responded to the scene in minutes, but only one shooting victim was found.

That victim, 18-year-old Turlock resident Johnny Wilson, was soon pronounced dead by medics.

Detectives believe Wilson was part of a group of three or four people who were in the front yard of a home in the area when the suspects drove up. Someone inside the car then started firing at the group.

No description of the suspects or their car has been released.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Turlock police detectives at (209) 664-7319.