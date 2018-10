'All I’m Looking For Is A Chance:' 84-Year-Old Looking For Job Says Employers Keep Passing Him UpBenjamin Shipley says he has applied to hundreds of jobs over the last year and half and has gotten zero interviews or callbacks.

Woman Accused Of Intentional Citrus Heights Crash Held For Mental EvaluationDiaz is facing a long list of charges including DUI with injury, assault with a deadly weapon, hit and run and vehicular manslaughter.

Heartbroken Family Issues Warning After Dog Dies From Eating Chewing GumA family is warning pet owners about the dangers of the artificial sweetener xylitol after their 3-year-old dog died unexpectedly.

Army Expelled 500 Immigrant Recruits In 1 Year, AP RevealsOver the course of 12 months, the U.S. Army discharged more than 500 immigrant enlistees who were recruited across the globe for their language or medical skills and promised a fast track to citizenship in exchange for their service, The Associated Press has found.

Teen Accused Of Choking And Robbing Man At ATM In CeresA man was choked and robbed by two teenagers while withdrawing money at an ATM in Ceres, say police.

Coroner: Actor Verne Troyer's Death Ruled Suicide By Alcohol IntoxicationTroyer's representatives had said last April he'd been struggling with depression and thoughts of suicide.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

Turlock Man, 18, Killed In ShootingAn 18-year-old was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Turlock on Thursday night.

Flight Delayed After Woman Brings Emotional Support Squirrel On PlanePolice had to remove a woman who brought an "emotional support squirrel" on a Frontier Airlines flight headed from Orlando, Florida, to Cleveland.