SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – The San Francisco 49ers are apologizing for initially leaving Colin Kaepernick out of a photo gallery celebrating the team’s history against the Green Bay Packers.

The team posted dozens of photos on its website of past games against the Packers before the teams meet again Monday night without initially including any of Kaepernick.

The 49ers say in a statement that “unfortunately there were a handful of obvious misses in this gallery” and “we appreciate them being brought to our attention.”

Kaepernick set an NFL record for quarterbacks by rushing for 181 yards in a playoff win against Green Bay on Jan. 12, 2013. He threw for 413 yards in a season-opening win against the Packers in 2013, and led a winning drive to win a playoff game in Green Bay on Jan. 5, 2014.

The team later added photos of Kaepernick to the gallery. This is the first photo gallery the team has run this year but pictures of Kaepernick were included in all seven photo galleries posted on the website last year.

