Daily List: 3 Unlucky Things Not To Keep in Your Home

https://www.rd.com/home/decorating/unlucky-things-in-home/

FREE PUMPKIN GIVEAWAY

Saturday, October 13

NOON

Antelope Pumpkin Farm

4533 Antelope Road

http://pumpkinfarm.net/

YOGAPAWS

https://www.yogapaws.com/

Rio Velo

Saturday, October 13

11am-4pm

Township 9 Park (at the American River and North 7th Street, along the Two Rivers Bike Trail)

http://www.RioVelo.com

Painting in the Vineyards at Calvary Cemetery

Saturday, Oct 13th

Call 916-840-2138 to reserve tickets

cfcssacramento.org

Iron Man Dude

Check out Chad’s work

instagram: Youngblood_chad

Jason Davis The Dog Guy

916.335.2433

Wild Earth Pets

https://www.wildearth.com/

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org

Make-A-Wish Northeastern & Central California and Northern Nevada:

northeasterncalifornia.wish.org

916-437-0206

https://www.sacrepublicfc.com/

9th Annual Derric’s Day Prostate Cancer Fundraiser

Thunderhill Raceway

5250 CA-162

Willows

Oct. 12

Free Screenings 7:30am – Noon

Events 7:45am – 5pm

Event Prices Vary

https://www.hookedondriving.com/event-details/Best_of_Both_Worlds_-_Thunderhill_3_and_5_Mile_Combo_Plus_Derric’s_Day_Oct_11-12

Brew Street Sacramento

Saturday, October 13 from 2-8 pm

18th and Capitol, right in front of Zocalo

Triad Fabrics closing sale

8801 Washington Blvd # 107, Roseville, CA 95678

(916) 788-4350

Manly Minute: 5 Tips For The Engagement Ring

https://www.askmen.com/money/investing_300/348_the-new-rules-of-the-engagement-ring.html