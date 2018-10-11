CERES, Calif. (CBS13) – A man was choked and robbed by two teenagers while withdrawing money at an ATM in Ceres, say police.

On Wednesday 5:30 p.m., the 60-year-old was using an ATM at the Wells Fargo branch on Fourth Street while, at the same time, 19-year-old Kiana Nesmith of Ceres walked up and pretended to use an adjacent machine, say police. As the man’s money was being dispensed, Nesmith allegedly grabbed the money and a struggle over the money ensued.

The man finally let go when Nesmith allegedly grabbed his neck with both hands and choked him. A second suspect, a 16-year-old male, then knocked him to the ground.

There were several people in the parking lot at the time who witnessed the incident. At least one called 911 and followed the suspects, who were on foot, relaying their location to police.

Officers arrested the suspects in the 2700 block of Fourth Street and recovered the man’s stolen cash.

Nesmith is facing charges of robbery, conspiracy, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The male suspect was charged with robbery, conspiracy, and elder abuse.

The victim suffered minor injuries on his face.