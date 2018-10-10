MODESTO (CBS13) – A Modesto man is facing charges of vandalism and arson after allegedly setting a small fire outside of a synagogue.

The man was also caught drawing what he said is a devil on the synagogue’s concrete walkway, police say.

Brett Bisnett, 37, was caught on surveillance video pulling plants from the ground.

When police arrived to the scene, the suspect had set a small teddy bear on fire a few feet from the synagogue and made a drawing of the devil on the sidewalk.

Bisnett reportedly told officers “God told him” to draw it.

He is now in custody at Stanislaus County Jail.