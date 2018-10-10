Filed Under:Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – A Modesto man is facing charges of vandalism and arson after allegedly setting a small fire outside of a synagogue.

The man was also caught drawing what he said is a devil on the synagogue’s concrete walkway, police say.

Brett Bisnett, 37, was caught on surveillance video pulling plants from the ground.

Brett Bisnett's booking photo. (Credit: Modesto Police Department)

When police arrived to the scene, the suspect had set a small teddy bear on fire a few feet from the synagogue and made a drawing of the devil on the sidewalk.

Bisnett reportedly told officers “God told him” to draw it.

He is now in custody at Stanislaus County Jail.