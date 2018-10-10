Filed Under:Folsom

FOLSOM (CBS13) – Police say a Folsom man is under arrest on suspicion of placing a hidden camera that looked like a phone charger to secretly film inside a tanning salon.

The incident happened back in April 2018.

RELATED: Hidden Camera Found In Booth At Folsom Tanning Salon

According to the Folsom Police Department, 56-year-old Steven B. Pucci allegedly placed the hidden camera in an unnamed salon in Folsom to secretly record patrons. Detectives say they also found evidence Pucci recorded images of a minor.

Steven B. Pucci's booking photo. (Credit: Folsom Police Department)

Steven B. Pucci’s booking photo. (Credit: Folsom Police Department)

An arrest warrant was issued for Pucci and he turned himself in to Sacramento County Jail on Tuesday evening.

Pucci is now facing charges of electronic observation of a person undressing in a private room and possession of obscene material involving a minor. He posted bail and has been released from custody, police say.

Detectives say they are still working on identifying all possible victims.