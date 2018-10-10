FOLSOM (CBS13) – Police say a Folsom man is under arrest on suspicion of placing a hidden camera that looked like a phone charger to secretly film inside a tanning salon.

The incident happened back in April 2018.

According to the Folsom Police Department, 56-year-old Steven B. Pucci allegedly placed the hidden camera in an unnamed salon in Folsom to secretly record patrons. Detectives say they also found evidence Pucci recorded images of a minor.

An arrest warrant was issued for Pucci and he turned himself in to Sacramento County Jail on Tuesday evening.

Pucci is now facing charges of electronic observation of a person undressing in a private room and possession of obscene material involving a minor. He posted bail and has been released from custody, police say.

Detectives say they are still working on identifying all possible victims.