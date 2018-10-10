Filed Under:crash, Highway 50, Interstate 5

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Caltrans is closing the connector ramp from northbound I-5 to westbound Highway 50 for repairs, and wants motorists who drive that route to be ready for possible delays, according to a statement Wednesday from the agency.

google maps e1539204241305 5 Things You Need To Know About Work On The Northbound I 5 Connector To Westbound Highway 50

(credit: Google)

Here’s what you need to know:

  1. There’s no estimated date or time for reopening the ramp.
  2. One detour is take eastbound Highway 50, take the next exit, and get back on going the other direction.
  3. Another detour is continue north on Interstate 5 to westbound Interstate 80.
  4. The repair and cleanup came about as the result of a recent crash.
  5. Weather or other unexpected delays could slow the work.