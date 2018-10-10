(CBS Local) Inked Flash, Colin Kaepernick’s company based out of California, has applied for a trademark from the government on a black-and-white image of the quarterback.

The trademark application was filed on October 5 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and it states that the image is sought to be used on various merchandise items but also for the purpose of “conducting workshops and seminars in self empowerment and awareness.”

Inked Flash currently has two other trademark applications pending with the USPTO, for the phrase “I’m With Kap” and hashtag version #ImWithKap.

The former quarterback has seen a recent resurgence due to his appearance in Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” ad campaign earlier this fall. He hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season and is in the middle of an ongoing collusion lawsuit against the league.