2 Killed In Crash On Highway 99 Near NicolausTwo people were killed in a crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County Monday morning, authorities said.

New Kids On The Block, Debbie Gibson, Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany Swinging By Golden 1 Center In May 2019Craving a heavy dose of 80s and early 90s pop music nostalgia?

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

High School Marching Band Stages Halftime Skit Depicting Students Pointing Guns At PoliceA Mississippi school district has apologized and a high school band director has been suspended after the band staged a halftime skit that depicted police being held at gunpoint.

Pressure Washer Theft At Escalon Tire Shop Leads To 3 ArrestsPolice say three people have been arrested after a pressure washer was stolen from in front of an Escalon Les Schwab Tires store.

Monday Show Info (10/8/18)

4 Ways A Shorter Workweek Could Help You Live LongerThe number of hours you log at work each week can have a significant impact on your health and your longevity — especially if you overwork.

Stockton Homicide Suspect Arrested After Shooting At Nevada Convenience StorePolice have arrested a 27-year-old suspect in a Northern California homicide after he allegedly fired multiple gunshots through the windows of a northern Nevada convenience store.

One Year After The Santa Rosa Fires, Victims Say Cleanup Crews Add To WoesIn October 2017, state and local officials lacked the resources to quickly clear still-smoldering and toxic debris from 4,500 homes destroyed by a wildfire in and near Santa Rosa.

New California Law May Limit How Much Water People Can UseThe new indoor water standard would be 55 gallons of water per person, per day by 2022, and that would fall to 50 gallons by 2030.