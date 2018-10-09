PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning’s record for most passing yards in NFL history Monday night, but it was Manning who stole the show.

Brees set the all-time passing record late in the second quarter of the Saints’ win over the Redskins with a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Quan Smith, surpassing Manning’s record of 71,940 yards. A lengthy celebration followed with Brees saluting the fans and sharing a special moment with his family before play resumed.

But Manning was the star of the night thanks to a video posted to the Denver Broncos’ Facebook page.

Brees is also on pace to break Manning’s record for most touchdown passes in league history, but at least Manning looks to have a future in comedy, or at the very least, salad making.