SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) – Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County Monday morning, authorities said.

The scene on Highway 99 at Sacramento Avenue, about two miles north of the community of Nicolaus.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m.

It appears a big rig drifted into the lane and clipped an oncoming pickup truck. Two people were killed and others were taken to the hospital.

2 people in this truck were killed when a big rig drifted into their lane, Hwy99 North of Nicolaus! Traffic able to get thru both directions ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@GoodDayMarianne⁩ ⁦@GoodDayTraffic⁩ ⁦@morganstu1⁩ ⁦⁦@TinaMacuha⁩ pic.twitter.com/T0FrpcSxe5 — David Grashoff (@CameraGuyDave1) October 8, 2018

Caltrans said the crash blocked southbound lanes on Highway 99 for a short time. The lanes have since been reopened, but drivers should expect congestion in the area for the time being.