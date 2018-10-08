SPARKS, Nev. (AP) – Police have arrested a 27-year-old suspect in a Northern California homicide after he allegedly fired multiple gunshots through the windows of a northern Nevada convenience store.

Anthony Bradley was being held in the Washoe County Jail in Reno Monday on $100,000 bail on a fugitive warrant. He also was booked on suspicion of six counts of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and discharging a gun at an occupied building.

Sparks police arrested him Thursday for allegedly shooting into a 7-11 on G Street Thursday afternoon.

They later learned he was wanted in connection with an Oct. 1 shooting in Stockton, California that killed a 19-year-old man and wounded two others.

Bradley was awaiting extradition back to California. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one.

