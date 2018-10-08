ESCALON (CBS13) – Police say three people have been arrested after a pressure washer was stolen from in front of an Escalon Les Schwab Tires store.

The incident happened Saturday morning.

Escalon police say someone reported to them that they had put a pressure washer out in front of the store, only to have someone take off with it. Surveillance cameras at the store managed to get a good look at the suspects.

Less than an hour later, an officer spotted the suspect’s car near First Street and McHenry Avenue. The suspects were pulled over and the officer matched them to the suspects seen on video at the Les Schwab store.

Three people were arrested: 36-year-old Modesto resident Kimberly Cory, 36-year-old Lodi resident Matthew Quale and 38-year-old Modesto resident Baray Robinson.

Police say Cory was driving the car when the pressure washer was stolen, while Quale was the one who stole the item. The stolen pressure washer was found in the car.

All three are now facing theft, conspiracy and other charges. They have been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.