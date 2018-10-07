Fatal Shooting At Howe Avenue Apartment ComplexThe victim was a 27-year-old male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

El Dorado Transit Offering Free Shuttle Around Apple Hill Starting SaturdayFall is here and many families are heading up to Apple Hill to partake in autumnal activities.

Suspected Car Thief's Bizarre Chase Caught On Video In RosevilleA man was arrested and faces multiple charges after a bizarre vehicle chase with police -- and a portion of it was caught on camera.

Stockton Native, Leader Of Major Missouri Drug Ring, Sentenced To 30 Years In PrisonThe leader of a drug ring that was caught with nearly 200 pounds of mostly pure methamphetamine has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Suspect In Fatal Stockton Shooting Arrested In Sparks, NevadaA man is under arrested in connection with the October 1 shooting in Stockton that left one person dead and wounded a 5-year-old boy and a second man.

Man Robbed In Strip Club Parking Lot, Hit By Car, Dragged to DeathA robbery in a strip club parking lot, turned deadly Tuesday morning. It happened at Deja Vu on West Lane in Stockton.

CHP Investigating Deadly Crash On Highway 50 Onramp In West SacramentoAuthorities are investigating a deadly crash on a Highway 50 onramp in West Sacramento.