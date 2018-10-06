Stockton Native, Leader Of Major Missouri Drug Ring, Sentenced To 30 Years In PrisonThe leader of a drug ring that was caught with nearly 200 pounds of mostly pure methamphetamine has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Man Who Comforted Robert Kennedy After Assassination Dies In ModestoJuan Romero was the teenage busboy who rushed to help a dying Robert Kennedy in the Ambassador Hotel in 1968.

El Dorado Transit Offering Free Shuttle Around Apple Hill Starting SaturdayFall is here and many families are heading up to Apple Hill to partake in autumnal activities.

Toddler Wandering In Street Saved By Man Who Just Missed Her With CarRicky Lynn has a safety-first mentality that was born out of tragedy. He lost his 7-year-old niece over the summer after she was hit and killed while crossing the street.

Suspected Car Thief's Bizarre Chase Caught On Video In RosevilleA man was arrested and faces multiple charges after a bizarre vehicle chase with police -- and a portion of it was caught on camera.

Mega Millions, Powerball Jackpots For Weekend Drawings Total Over $670 MillionFeeling lucky? If you play the lottery, then you have another chance to become rich beyond your wildest dreams on Friday. The Mega Millions jackpot stands at an estimated $420 million.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

Police: Missing Sacramento Man, 88, Last Seen in DavisPolice are asking for the public's help to find a missing man from Sacramento.

Ferguson Fire Near Yosemite National Park Caused By VehicleInvestigators say the fire was sparked by a hot catalytic converter making contact with dry roadside vegetation.

Americans Expected To Spend $721 Billion This Holiday SeasonGet your wallet ready because holiday spending is expected to increase this year.