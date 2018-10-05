HAWTHORNE, CA - MARCH 29: A Mega Millions lottery ticket is printed out at Bluebird liquor store on March 29, 2012 in Hawthorne, California. The Mega Millions jackpot has reached a record high of $540 million. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(CBS) — There’s a lot of money to be won in the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings this weekend.

The lottery announced that the jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is up to $420 million. The cash option is an estimated $237.1 million.

ALSO: Hugs Can Boost Your Mood, Say Researchers