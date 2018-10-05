CruiseFest on Fulton Avenue
(Marconi to El Camino)
Saturday, October 6
3pm-7:30pm
Free event
Cruisers Register Onsite or Online: https://www.calautomuseum.org/
Goodwill Costume Contest
2040 Alta Arden Expressway, Sacramento, CA
visit http://www.goodwillsacto.org/locations for a list of stores.
They will have extended hours at most stores from Oct 19-31st!
“A Place Called Sacramento”
Sat., Oct. 6, 6pm
Crest Theatre, Sacramento
https://www.crestsacramento.com/event/1740431-2018-place-called-sacramento-sacramento/
NatureFest!
Sunday, Oct. 7, 10am-3pm
Effie Yeaw Nature Center
Ancil Hoffman Park, Carmichael
Adults $5, Kids free (includes park admission)
https://www.sacnaturecenter.net/events/naturefest/
Josh Blue
Tonight & Tomorrow
Punch Line Comedy Club
2100 Arden Way
Sacramento
916.925.5500
http://www.punchlinesac.com
Fantozzi Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch
2665 Sperry Ave. in Patterson, CA. 95363
Open Sept.29-Oct.31, 2018
209-892-2015
http://www.fantozzifarms.com
3D Printed Iron Man Suit
Check out Chad’s work
instagram: Youngblood_chad
REFILL MADNESS
1828 29th St
Sacramento, California 95816
(916) 382-4823
Local Bark Pool
3201 Fitzgerald Road, Rancho Cordova
Town & County Cafe
27 W. 10th St in Tracy
(209) 835-6751
https://www.tccafetracy.com/