CHP Investigating Deadly Crash On Highway 50 Onramp In West SacramentoAuthorities are investigating a deadly crash on a Highway 50 onramp in West Sacramento.

Sacramento Runner With Autism Qualifies For Boston MarathonA local man with autism reached a milestone this week. John Almeda, 24 years old, has a qualified for the Boston Marathon and a Sacramento business is sponsoring the trip.

Sacramento Zoo Looking For Bigger Location Where It Can ExpandAfter 91 years in Land Park, the Sacramento Zoo is looking for a new home. But Zoo officials say the only way to house more animals is to find a bigger location.

CHP: Fatal Collision Between Car And Farm Tractor In South SacramentoAccording to CHP, the accident happened at 2:41 p.m. on eastbound SR 104 when a man driving a Toyota Camry collided head-on with a tractor on the road.

Police: Missing Sacramento Man, 88, Last Seen in DavisPolice are asking for the public's help to find a missing man from Sacramento.

Mom Arrested After Two Infants Found In Hot Truck In Walmart Parking LotA mother was arrested after police said she left her two infant children in a hot pickup truck for more than 30 minutes in the parking lot of a Walmart in Ontario Monday night

Apple Hires Police To Stand Guard At Stores Amid Rash of RobberiesYou might see new faces at Apple stores across the Sacramento region. Apple has contracted with several local police departments to bring police officers in as extra security. This follows a months-long rash of store thefts, by a criminal ring.

Police: 10 Children Rescued From Filthy Fairfield Home; Mother And Father ArrestedPolice say an investigation into the living conditions of a Fairfield family has resulted in the arrest of a mother and father and 10 kids being taken into protective custody.

Man Spotted Driving Near Vacaville Daycare With Just A Towel OnA man wearing just a towel was spotted driving near a daycare by a mom, and now police are investigating.

Brain-To-Brain 'Social Network' Allows Three People To Share Their ThoughtsTired of texting or calling your family, friends and colleagues? Why not just beam your thoughts directly into their brain.