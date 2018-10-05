ROSEVILLE (CBS) – A man was arrested and faces multiple charges after a bizarre vehicle chase with police — and a portion of it was caught on camera.

On Thursday night, Roseville police received word of a stolen vehicle. The owner told police her boyfriend stole the car and was possibly under the influence of drugs, according to a statement from the Roseville Police Department.

Police located the suspect and eventually took him into custody. Jacob Oliphant, 31, was booked into jail on multiple charges.

Traffic camera footage released by police Friday shows the vehicle that was reportedly stolen, with the alleged suspect hanging out the window, refusing to stop.