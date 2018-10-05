EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Fall is here and many families are heading up to Apple Hill to partake in autumnal activities. To help reduce parking congestion and environmental impact, El Dorado Transit will be operating free shuttles every Saturday and Sunday for the month of October.

The shuttles will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. taking visitors from the Sierra Pacific Industries Parking lot, located at 2796 Larsen Drive in Camino, to 11 different stops.

Transit will be operating four buses on a 10.8-mile loop. Buses will leave in 15 to 20 increments.

The shuttle will stop at these 11 locations:

High Hill Ranch/Fudge Factory Farm,

Rucksack Cellars

Boa Vista Orchards

Goldbud Farms

Abel’s Apple Acres

Lava Cap Winery

El Dorado Orchards

Delfino Farms

Apple Pantry Farm/North Canyon Cider Company

Larsen Apple Barn (Sundays only)

Rainbow Orchards