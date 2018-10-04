DAVIS (CBS13) — A Good Day Sacramento photographer was knocked to the ground and his camera and tripod were stolen during an encounter Thursday on the UC Davis campus.

Just before 5 a.m. photographer Scott Zentner and reporter Dina Kupfer were getting ready to do a live report about the campus’ efforts to raise awareness for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The crew was parked along a well-lit street on the UC Davis campus when a dark vehicle pulled up and a man wearing a hoodie got out. He walked up to the driver’s side of the van. He made eye-contact with Kupfer and walked toward the camera, which was set up on top of a tripod.

The suspect grabbed the camera and tripod. Zentner attempted to stop him, but the man wrestled the equipment away, knocking Zentner to the ground. Zentner sustained minor injuries from the incident but did not need immediate medical attention. Kupfer was not hurt in the process.

Kupfer posted the following on her Facebook page:

A traumatizing morning for myself and my photographer after we were robbed on the UC Davis campus. I was not injured, but I am very shaken up. My photographer did sustain minor injuries after the suspect’s vehicle struck him. I am so thankful things didn’t escalate and my photographer and I were fortunate to walk away. I truly hope these suspects are caught so no one else has to experience such a brazen attack. Thank you to the UC Davis Police Department for your assistance with this investigation. Please be safe, everyone. Stay vigilant and be aware of your surroundings.

The suspect fled with a news camera and the tripod.

One of the suspects is described as a black male adult between 20 and 30 years of age, standing 6’2″ tall in a black hoodie and blue surgical gloves. He and the driver fled in a black compact SUV.

UC Davis police are investigating the incident.