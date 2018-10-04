WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on a Highway 50 onramp in West Sacramento.

The scene is at Harbor Boulevard.

According to California Highway Patrol, the incident happened a little before 5:30 a.m. West Sacramento police say a pedestrian was hit by a semi truck at Harbor Boulevard and West Capitol Avenue.

It wasn’t until the onramp to Highway 50 when the semi driver noticed that they had hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as a man in his 60s, was killed in the incident. Authorities say they believe the pedestrian was in the roadway when he was hit.

The Harbor Boulevard onramp to Highway 50 is closed due to the incident. It’s unclear when the road will reopen.