ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – After a series of grab-and-go robberies, a police officer is now in place at the Roseville Galleria to help deter criminals.

Apple stores across Northern California have been hit by thieves recently. The thieves often walk into the store, quickly grab merchandise and bolt out the front.

The Roseville Galleria Apple store was hit by thieves in September. In that incident, police officers were able to quickly set up a perimeter in the area and three suspects were eventually arrested.

In total, according to the California Attorney General’s Office, Apple stores across 19 California counties have been hit by thieves in recent months.

The state Department of Justice has said it believes it has dismantled an organized crime ring in connection to the thefts.