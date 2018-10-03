STOCKTON (CBS13) — The former mayor of Stockton is facing another eight charges, five of which are related to alleged embezzlement and money laundering from the city of Stockton.

Grand theft by embezzlement (Penal Code 487(a)), alleging theft of more than $19,000 from a “charitable disbursement fund operated by a third party”

Money laundering (Penal Code 186.10)

Embezzlement by a public officer (Penal Code 424(a)(1) related to misappropriation of funds of more than $5,000 from the city of Stockton’s discretionary fund.

Grand theft by embezzlement (Penal Code 487(a)) alleging theft of more than $4,500 from Stockton

Embezzlement by a public officer (Penal Code 424(a)(1) related to misappropriation of $18,000 of public funds.

Conflict of interest (Government code Section 1090)

Possession of ammunition (Penal Code 30305(a)(1)), Silva was barred from possession by a protective order.

Possession of a firearm (Penal Code 29825(a)), Silva was barred from possession by a protective order.

Silva was arraigned on the charges on Sept. 25. He’ll face a judge on Oct. 16.

Silva’s executive assistant in the mayor’s office, Sharon Simas, also faces charges for five of those counts.

She was out of the country for the Sept. 25 court date, but has an arrangement with the court to appear on Oct. 16 with Silva.