Gerber Looking For Its Next SpokesbabyBaby food maker Gerber announced is looking for it's next irresistible tot. The company announced its ninth annual Photo Search contest, with the winner becoming Gerber's 2019 Spokesbaby!

Police: Man Shoots, Kills 8-Month-Old Puppy On A WalkPolice have arrested a man for shooting and killing an 8-month-old puppy while it was on a walk with it’s owners.

Stores Closed On Thanksgiving Day 2018

Man Admits To Throwing 4-Year-Old Brother Off Roof To His DeathA 20-year-old man is accused of throwing his much younger brother off the roof of their Brooklyn apartment building.

Mom Files Lawsuit After After Son Fails To Make Varsity Soccer TeamThe mother of a St. Louis-area high school student is suing after her son didn't make the varsity soccer team and was not allowed to play on the junior varsity team.

One Person Flown To Hospital After Crash On Isleton RoadA crash has Isleton Road closed south of Highway 220 in Solano County Monday morning.

4 Women Sought In Sacramento State Car Break-InsSeveral students are waking up to a headache after finding their cars broken into overnight.

Modesto Woman's Death Being Treated As HomicidePolice are investigating after a woman was killed Monday morning.

Last Call In California Will Stay 2 AM After Governor VetoLast call will stay 2 am in California, despite a push to extend it to 4 am in nine cities, including Sacramento.

Police: Man Shot Outside Donut Shop After Attempted RobberyAn early morning donut run ended in with a trip to the hospital for a couple in Modesto Saturday.