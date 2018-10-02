Comments
Daily List: 3 Smart Ways To Handle a Financial Windfall
99 Cent Halloween
Pumpkin-Spiced Shenanigans
Mass: Meditation, Awareness, Sacramento, Synergy
Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Staying Awake at Work
Wrap the Quad Purple
Daily List: 3 Smart Ways To Handle a Financial Windfall
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/5-smart-ways-to-handle-a-financial-windfall-2018-06-28
99 Cent Halloween
https://99only.com/
Pumpkin-Spiced Shenanigans
Raley’s
4850 Freeport Blvd.
Sacrmento
(916) 452-6861
Mass: Meditation, Awareness, Sacramento, Synergy
DOCO Plaza
6pm Tonight
Free
Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Staying Awake at Work
https://www.askmen.com/sports/health/how-to-stay-awake.html
Wrap the Quad Purple
http://wrrc.ucdavis.edu/contact.html