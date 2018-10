Gerber Looking For Its Next SpokesbabyBaby food maker Gerber announced is looking for it's next irresistible tot. The company announced its ninth annual Photo Search contest, with the winner becoming Gerber's 2019 Spokesbaby!

Stores Closed On Thanksgiving Day 2018

Dunkin' Donuts Workers Suspended Over Pouring Water On Sleeping Homeless Man

Border Patrol Agent's Gender-Reveal Party Ignites 47,000-Acre WildfireWas it a boy or a girl? Actually, it was a fire.

Police: Man Shoots, Kills 8-Month-Old Puppy On A WalkPolice have arrested a man for shooting and killing an 8-month-old puppy while it was on a walk with it’s owners.

Man Admits To Throwing 4-Year-Old Brother Off Roof To His DeathA 20-year-old man is accused of throwing his much younger brother off the roof of their Brooklyn apartment building.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

Mom Files Lawsuit After After Son Fails To Make Varsity Soccer TeamThe mother of a St. Louis-area high school student is suing after her son didn't make the varsity soccer team and was not allowed to play on the junior varsity team.

4 Women Sought In Sacramento State Car Break-InsSeveral students are waking up to a headache after finding their cars broken into overnight.

Modesto Woman's Death Being Treated As HomicidePolice are investigating after a woman was killed Monday morning.