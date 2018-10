A number of Sac State Football games will be available locally in the Sacramento market on CW31, home of Good Day Sacramento.

Here is the list:

10/6 at 6-9 p.m. – Cal Poly San Louis Obispo @ Sac State

10/20 at 6-9 p.m. – North Dakota @ Sac State

10/27 at 6 6-9 p.m. – Portland State @ Sac State

11/10 at 6 6-9 p.m. – Northern Arizona @ Sac State

Updated 8/8/18