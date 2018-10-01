Police: Man Followed 69-Year-Old Stockton Woman Home, Ambushed HerPolice in Stockton are looking for a suspect who apparently followed a 69-year-old woman home and ambushed her.

Man Suspected Of Driving Naked in Vacavillle Says He Had Shorts OnA Vacaville man suspected of driving naked near a daycare with only a towel covering his waist, says he was not naked at all.

Rats Are Winning Battle Against Cats, New Study RevealsCats have long been thought of as the natural enemy of rats. However, a new study shows cats favor smaller prey like mice and birds.

World's First Human Case Of Rat Disease DiscoveredFor the first time, a case of rat hepatitis E has been discovered in a human in Hong Kong.

Man Wanted For Multiple Sex Crimes Now Behind BarsA man wanted for multiple sex crimes is now behind bars after nearly 30 years.

The Daily List: Pet Hazards to AvoidMarianne has pet health hazards to avoid during the holidays!

Sunday's Show Info (9/30/18)

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

Sacramento Woman Meets Life-Saving German Bone Marrow DonorSpengler and Alley finally met this week all thanks to Sutter Health. Spengler was incredibly humble about what he did for Alley.

Estranged Spouse Of Golden State Killer Suspect Releases StatementThe estranged spouse of Golden State Killer suspect Joseph DeAngelo released a statement Friday morning on the case.