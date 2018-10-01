Comments
MASS: Meditation, Awareness, Sacramento, Synergy
Wrap The Quad Purple
99 Cent Halloween Decorations
Pumpkin Spice Shenanigans
Women In Small Business
MASS: Meditation, Awareness, Sacramento, Synergy
DOCO Plaza
6 p.m. Monday
Free
Wrap The Quad Purple
UC Davis Quad
Room: North Hall Porch
http://wrrc.ucdavis.edu/contact.html
99 Cent Halloween Decorations
8387 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95826
https://99only.com/
Pumpkin Spice Shenanigans
Raley’s
4850 Freeport Blvd.
Sacramento
(916) 452-6861
Women In Small Business
Gerine Williams
3405 Broadway Sacramento, Sacramento County 95817