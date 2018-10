WALNUT GROVE (CBS13) – A crash has Isleton Road closed south of Highway 220 in Solano County Monday morning.

According to the River Delta Fire District, rescue crews had to assist with a vehicle that went over the edge on Highway 220, about 3 miles west of Walnut Grove.

A person was flown to Kaiser South hospital with moderate injuries after the crash.

Caltrans says drivers should use Highway 160 for the time being, as there is no estimated time of reopening of Highway 220.