Real Pie Company
2425 24th Street
Sacramento
916.838.4007
http://www.realpiecompany.com/
Hive To Spoon
6141 Fountaindale Way Carmichael
Instagram @sacramentobeekeeper
Hot Pink Fun Run
Downtown Roseville
Sunday, September 30th
http://www.runrocklin.com
BYOP Pumpkin Painting Party
12:00 pm until 1:30 pm
FREE
The Art Bistro
6848 Five Star Blvd Suite 5 & 6
Rocklin, CA
Ninja Obstacle Course
Sun Sept 30 8a-9:30p (open to public)
Bayside Church, 8191 Sierra College Blvd., Roseville, CA 95661
(Granite Bay Campus)
$10 for ages 6 & up.
Register online or walk-ups welcome.
Sacramento Reptile Show
Sacramento Convention Center
1400 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
Sep 30, 2018 at 10:00 am – 04:00 pm
Single Day Passes:
General $13
Youth (Age 4-12) $9
Child (Age 3 and under) Free
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/21st-annual-sacramento-reptile-show/
18th Annual ScholarShare Children’s Book Festival
Fairytale Town, 3901 Land Park Drive, Sacramento, CA 95822
Sunday, September 30th (10 a.m. – 4 p.m)
Park Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Cost: Free. Adults must be accompanied by children, and children must be accompanied by adults.
Friends With Benedicts Mimosa House
2201 Francisco Dr, Suite 110
El Dorado Hills, CA 95762
916-936-4830
Friendswithbenedicts@yahoo.com
Hands For Hope Fall Festival
Today, 11:00am-4pm
El Dorado Hills Town Center
4364 Town Center Blvd, El Dorado Hills
Tickets for activities range $.50- $4 per activity
Historic Folsom Live Art Experience
Folsom Historic District
200 Wool St., Folsom, CA 95630
Sunday, September 30th (10am-3pm)
Chalk Art begins Noon
FREE
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/live-art-experience/
Blake “THE BEAST” McKernan
@BlakeTheBeast McKernan1
Facebook.com/blake.mckernan.54
Fight Day at Cache Creek Casino
Saturday, October 6th
First Bell at 6pm
Filipino Fork
Thursday 10/4, 6pm – 8pm
CA Auto Museum
Tickets $75-$100
Overcoming Your Anxiety for People on the Go
Available on Kindle & Paperback