Every year, World Vegetarian Day is globally observed on October 1. The day of celebration was established by the North American Vegetarian Society in 1977 and endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978.

The day is intended to bring awareness to the numerous ethical, environmental, health, and humanitarian benefits of living a vegetarian lifestyle. In fact, the entire month of October is Vegetarian Awareness Month, which will end with World Vegan Day on November 1.

In honor of World Vegetarian Day, here’s a roundup of Sacramento’s top all-vegetarian or mostly-vegetarian eateries.

1. Veg Café

PHOTO: BRIDGET W./YELP

Topping the list is Veg Café. Located at 2431 J St., Floor 2 in Midtown, this all-vegetarian and vegan-friendly spot is the highest rated of its kind in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 311 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers love its rotating daily curries, falafel burger, and vegan sweet potato chips with guacamole. You can view the full menu here.

2. Opa! Opa!

Next up is East Sacramento’s Opa! Opa!, situated at 5644 J St. With four stars out of 926 reviews on Yelp, the Greek café has proven to be a local favorite, no less for its vegetarian food than its meat-based gyros.

The restaurant, which does catering as well as dine-in and takeout, gets top marks from Yelpers for its grilled veggies, spanakopita, and heartier plant-based fare like eggplant sandwiches and penne pasta with mizithra and feta.

3. Andy Nguyen’s Vegetarian

PHOTO: LANA H./YELP

Over in Curtis Park, check out Andy Nguyen’s Vegetarian, which has earned four stars out of 743 reviews on Yelp. You can find the all-vegetarian or vegan Vietnamese restaurant at 2007 Broadway.

Reviewers love playfully named Buddhist-themed favorites like the Awakening of Faith (rice noodles, grilled soy meat, shiitake mushrooms, tofu) and Limitless Compassion (spicy mongolian vegan beef sauteed with broccoli, red onions, bell peppers and black truffle oil). You can view the full menu here.