Daily List: 3 Tips To Writing a Great Love Note
https://www.buzzfeed.com/rachelwmiller/how-to-write-a-love-letter

19th Annual Sacramento Film & Music Festival
Through Sunday
Crest Theatre, Sacramento
http://www.sacfilm.com/

Paul Kramer’s film, “You Can’t Say No”

2018 Farm-to-Fork Festival
Friday, September 28 4-9 p.m.
Saturday, September 29 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Capitol Mall, Downtown Sacramento
Admission free!
More details at: http://www.farmtofork.com

Funky Flea Market
Sept 29 9 am – 4 pm
Bloomingcamp Ranch
10528 HWY 120 in Oakdale

Happy Ever Always
https://happilyeveralways.com/

Posada & the Mexican Penny Press
Dates on display: September 15 – December 30

God Friended Me
Premieres Sunday Sept. 30
7pm
On CBS13

The Kingston Trio
2018-19 Legacy Tour
Gallo Ctr For The Arts
Modesto
Tonight Sept. 28th
https://kingstontrio.com/

Manly Minute: What Kind of Parent Are You?
Read more

Christmas & Co/Chef’s Mercantile
116 K Street
Sacramento
(916) 737-5636

William Glen
2310 Fair Oaks Blvd. across from Pavilions Shopping Center
916-485-3000

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.