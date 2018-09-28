Elderly Woman's Body Found In Sex Offender's TrunkA body found in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop likely belongs to an 89-year-old woman who has been missing for a week.

Elk Grove Residents Brace For Traffic As New Costco Nears OpeningElk Grove leaders are warning drivers to expect delays as the city’s brand new Costco finally opens.

7 People Arrested, 9 Others Wanted For $1 Million Scheme To Rob Apple Stores Across Californiaeven people have been arrested and nine others are being sought after in connection with a robbery scheme targeting Apple retail stores that resulted in the loss of over $1 million.

Seal Slaps Kayaker In The Face With An OctopusAn Instagram user has uploaded video that shows a seal swimming up from the depths, armed with an octopus, which it flings across the face of an unsuspecting kayaker.

Firefighters Rescue Dog With Head Stuck In WallOwners thought their beloved dog ran away, but as it turns out she was mostly in the backyard the whole time.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

Boy Scouts Recall Neckerchief Slides For High Lead ContentThe Boy Scouts of America are recalling 110,000 neckerchief slides because they contain unsafe levels of lead.

Modesto Boy At Center Of Amber Alert Reunited With MotherIt was an emotional day in Modesto for a mother who was reunited with her young son, who was violently abducted from home.

Suspect's Arrest In Lodi Doctor's Murder Leaves Family StartledA 79-year-old man was one of three people arrested in the death of a Lodi podiatrist Dr. Thomas Shock.