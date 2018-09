3 Arrested In Murder Of Lodi Podiatrist Thomas ShockAuthorities say an arrest has been made in the murder of Lodi doctor Thomas Shock.

Man Spotted Driving Near Vacaville Daycare With Just A Towel OnA man wearing just a towel was spotted driving near a daycare by a mom, and now police are investigating.

Study: Millennials Are Causing U.S. Divorce Rates To PlummetMillennials are getting credit for driving down America's divorce rate by 18 percent from 2008 to 2016.

Virginia Halts Tampon Ban For Visitors To PrisonsVirginia has suspended a new policy that would have barred women who visit inmates at state prisons from wearing tampons or menstrual cups.

Police: Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Rancho Cordova AccidentPolice said a 43-year-old man is dead after being hit on his bicycle riding down Sunrise Boulevard in Rancho Cordova.

Thursday's Show Info. (9/27/18)

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

Elderly Man Stabbed In Chest While Leaving Lunch Date With WifeHe says at first he thought he was punched until he looked down and saw a blade sticking out of his chest.

Search On For Package Thief In Manteca NeighborhoodPolice said a suspect was caught entering a closed gate area of a front porch in the neighborhood near Villa Ticino Park Tuesday.

Patton Oswalt Coming to Citrus Heights to Discuss the Golden State KillerMichelle McNamara died before her book on the Golden State Killer got published- and before law enforcement arrested Joseph James DeAngelo and charged him with several of the crimes.