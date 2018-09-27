Shoppers at Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento. (credit: CBS)
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – 21 stores at Arden Fair Mall will hold a holiday job fair Friday and Saturday in an effort to hire more than 100 people.
The job fairs run from 8 am-10 am both days at the Center Court of the Arden Fair Mall. Applicants should bring copies of their resumes and review available positions on the mall website.
The stores hiring seasonal works:
- Nordstrom
- Victoria’s Secret
- Good Stock Boutique
- Verizon Wireless
- PINK
- Swarovski
- A/X Armani Exchange
- Charlotte Russe
- Brighton Collectibles
- The Walking Company
- Sunglass Hut
- The Body Shop
- Gamestop
- Express
- Ann Taylor
- J. Crew
- Janie & Jack
- Clarks
- Papyrus
- Sleep Number
- Morphe
