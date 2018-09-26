USDA: Save Mart, Safeway, Sam’s Club And Target Are Retailers Affected By Beef RecallSeveral California food retailers are among those affected by the nationwide Cargill ground beef recall.

California Driver's Handbook Must Now Include Civil Rights During A Traffic StopDrivers in California will get a copy of their civil rights during a traffic stop, including how to file a complaint against a peace officer.

Research Shows Impact Of Rising Sea Levels On Stockton, SacramentoStockton City Hall, Dameron Hospital, even the University of the Pacific are all submerged. El Dorado Elementary School, along with thousands of homes are almost completely under water.

FBI: Hackers Targeting Your Payroll Direct DepositsIf your paycheck hits your bank account through direct deposit, be on the lookout for emails requesting personal information including log-in credentials -- they could be a phishing scam by hackers who want to access your bank account.

'Dwarf Lives Matter' Photo Haunting District Attorney's Office 2 Years LaterA Stockton Black Lives Matter activist said she is not getting fair treatment in court because of a 2016 picture that surfaced from a Halloween party at the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.

Search On For Driver Who Struck, Killed Boy On Bicycle In Arden ArcadeCalifornia Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who fatally struck a boy on a bicycle in the Arden Arcade area.

Deputy Alan SanchezCody got coffee with a cop this morning. But this time, it was none other than former Good Day reporter Alan Sanchez. Alan is now San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department Deputy Sanchez.

Suspect In Killing Of Deputy Mark Stasyuk Identified As 38-Year-Old Rancho Cordova ResidentA Sacramento County sheriff's deputy was killed and another wounded in a shootout that started with an argument at a Pep Boys store, authorities said.

San Jose Sharks Unveil Alternate Jersey For Upcoming SeasonThe San Jose Sharks introduced a new black-on-black jersey and will wear the alternate Stealth Jersey 13 times this season.