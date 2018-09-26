Daily List: 3 Things Never To Talk About At Work
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/things-you-should-never-talk-about-at-work_us_5b9b0677e4b046313fb96125

Kibble & Bids 2018 “Year of the Dog”
Saturday, 9/29, 4-7PM
Cielo Estate Winery, Shingle Springs

Benefits Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue
https://homewardboundgoldens.org/how-to-help/kibble-bids.html

Button Up Boutique
Grand Opening Party
Thurs 3-7 PM
The Ice Blocks 1710 R St.
http://buttonupboutique.net

Florecita Flower Farm
Instagram @florecitafloral
1260 Winchester Way
Auburn
530.492.3088

Flow Friday Night Social
Sept. 28, Oct. 12th & 16th
http://flowworldtravel.com

Dishin’ With Tina
Worton’s Market Deli
23140 Foresthill Road
Foresthill
530.367.4040

How To Stop Snoring Tonight
https://www.menshealth.com/health/a23066346/how-to-stop-snoring-immediately/

Sweaty Shelly Momtrepreneur
https://sweatyshelly.com/

