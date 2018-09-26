PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Two alleged arsonists are under arrest, suspected of starting fires in the Lincoln area in 2017 and 2018.

Cal Fire investigators arrested 30-year-old Kyle Jeptha Bridgman of Lincoln on suspicion of deliberately starting five fires in the Lincoln area between June 19 and August 3, 2017, a statement from Cal Fire reads. He was booked into Placer County Jail on five counts of arson.

While investigating Bridgman, investigators in August also identified a second arson suspect: 30-year-old Gregory Scott of Yuba City.

Personnel from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the Placer County D.A.’s Office and Placer County Probation Department were also involved in the investigation.