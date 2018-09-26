SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Efforts to repeal California’s gas tax and repeal a measure barring rent control are both lagging, according to a new poll from the Public Policy Institute of California.

Proposition 6, the measure to reverse the gas tax approved in April 2017 and enacted in November, has 52 percent of people saying they will vote against it, with 39 percent in favor. In the middle are 8 percent of undecided voters.

50 percent of Republicans favor the measure, while 42 percent and 33 percent of independents and Democrats approve, respectively.

There is no majority support for the measure in any region surveyed in California, with at least 50 percent saying they don’t approve in the Central Valley, Inland Empire, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Support for the measure is strongest with prospective voters making under $40,000, with 47 percent support.

Proposition 10, the measure to expand rent control by repealing the 1995 Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, is seeing less support among likely voters, with only 36 percent approving.