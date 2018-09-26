Man Spotted Driving Near Vacaville Daycare With Just A Towel OnA man wearing just a towel was spotted driving near a daycare by a mom, and now police are investigating.

Study: Millennials Are Causing U.S. Divorce Rates To PlummetMillennials are getting credit for driving down America's divorce rate by 18 percent from 2008 to 2016.

Elk Grove Residents Brace For Traffic As New Costco Nears OpeningElk Grove leaders are warning drivers to expect delays as the city’s brand new Costco finally opens.

USDA: Save Mart, Safeway, Sam’s Club And Target Are Retailers Affected By Beef RecallSeveral California food retailers are among those affected by the nationwide Cargill ground beef recall.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

'Dwarf Lives Matter' Photo Haunting District Attorney's Office 2 Years LaterA Stockton Black Lives Matter activist said she is not getting fair treatment in court because of a 2016 picture that surfaced from a Halloween party at the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.

Elderly Man Stabbed In Chest While Leaving Lunch Date With WifeHe says at first he thought he was punched until he looked down and saw a blade sticking out of his chest.

FBI: Hackers Targeting Your Payroll Direct DepositsIf your paycheck hits your bank account through direct deposit, be on the lookout for emails requesting personal information including log-in credentials -- they could be a phishing scam by hackers who want to access your bank account.

Questions Raised About 5G Health Risks Months Before Sacramento Launches ServiceSacramento will be the first city in the country to get 5G cell service later this summer, but health concerns are now being raised about the equipment.

California Driver's Handbook Must Now Include Civil Rights During A Traffic StopDrivers in California will get a copy of their civil rights during a traffic stop, including how to file a complaint against a peace officer.