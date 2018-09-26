LODI (CBS13) — A 79-year-old man was one of three people arrested in the death of a Lodi podiatrist, Lodi Police announced on Wednesday.

The daughter of Robert Lee was surprised by his arrest in the murder of Dr. Thomas Shock.

“My father, his character, he’s been an outstanding man of this community,” Cherri Lee said. “I’m shocked. My head is spinning right now.

RELATED: Murder Suspect’s Wife At Center Of Complaint Against Slain Lodi Doctor

Lee was arrested on suspicion of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and soliciting to commit murder, along with two other men. Lee, Christopher Costello, and Mallory Stewart all face charges in Shock’s Aug. 1 murder.

“He takes naps now, all he does is nap. He’s almost 80 years old. My dad, I don’t know. I don’t understand this,” Cherri Lee said.

Shock was found shot to death in the doorway of his home.

RELATED: 3 Arrested In Murder Of Lodi Podiatrist Thomas Shock

His son, Tracy, gave a prepared statement thanking law enforcement for their work in the investigation.

“My father was an unbelievable man. My family and I are extremely appreciative of the hard work of Lodi police and the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office,” he said.

Lod Police are not saying what the motive for the murder is.

“At this point the motive is still under investigation,” Sgt. Ricardo Garcia said.

CBS13 has learned that Robert Lee’s now-deceased wife Bonnie Lee was once a patient of Shock and filed a complaint against him with the California Board of Podiatric Medicine. What began as a hangnail turned into a partial foot amputation. Shock was placed on probation in 2016. He surrendered his license in 2018 after another violation in 2016.

Now Lodi Police say they have found his killers.

“I don’t know where all this is coming from,” Cheri Lee said.

One Lodi family’s tragedy is now joined by another’s.

Lee and his alleged co-conspirators are due in San Joaquin County Court on Thursday.