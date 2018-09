FBI: Hackers Targeting Your Payroll Direct DepositsIf your paycheck hits your bank account through direct deposit, be on the lookout for emails requesting personal information including log-in credentials -- they could be a phishing scam by hackers who want to access your bank account.

Woman Rescued 3 Days After Truck Tumbles Down Hillside In El Dorado CountyIt was there at the water's edge that she survived for three days according to authorities, with unknown injuries, until kayakers spotted her around 4 p.m. Sunday and called 911.

Garbage Truck Engulfed By Flames In RosevilleFirefighters say a garbage truck was fully engulfed by flames late Monday morning.

California Officials Blast Trump Fuel RollbackCalifornia officials say the Trump administration's plan to roll back car-mileage standards is not supported by science, will damage people's health and exacerbate climate change.

California Driver's Handbook Must Now Include Civil Rights During A Traffic StopDrivers in California will get a copy of their civil rights during a traffic stop, including how to file a complaint against a peace officer.

Man Accused Of Stabbing Sleeping Girlfriend In Lake Tahoe AreaA man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend while she was sleeping in the Lake Tahoe area.

NorCal Rapist Suspect Roy Charles Waller Does Not Enter Plea During ArraignmentThe suspected NorCal Rapist made his first court appearance and did not enter a plea on Monday.

Ask Us: What Is The Update On The 'Ghost Mall' In Elk Grove?Construction started more than a decade ago on a mall in Elk Grove but then abruptly stopped, leaving many to wonder what the status is of that development.

Grass Fire Burns Along Sacramento WaterfrontA vegetation fire is burning in the area of Front and O streets in Sacramento's waterfront area.

Another NorCal Apple Store Robbed, This Time In Santa RosaThieves have struck again at an Apple store in Northern California.