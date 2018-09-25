SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Over the weekend, community members had an opportunity to honor fallen Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Stasyuk, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last Monday.

Select Sacramento-area Dutch Bros locations honored the late deputy by donating $1 from every drink sold Sunday to Stasyuk’s loved ones through his memorial fund.

In total, from their total of 15 locations who participated in the fundraiser, Dutch Bros says they raised $62,647.

“We are overwhelmed and humbled by the generosity of our community for Deputy Stasyuk,” said Steve Grubbs, owner of Dutch Bros Sacramento, in a statement.

Stasyuk was a four-and-a-half year veteran of the sheriff’s department. He was 27-years-old.

A memorial continues to grow outside the Pep Boys store where Stasyuk was killed. Law enforcement officers from as far away as the Portland Police Bureau recently came by to pay their respects.

The memorial contains flowers, messages, flags, ribbons and other mementos.

A memorial service for Stasyuk will be held at Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville on Saturday, Sept. 29. The service will begin at 10 a.m.