GRANITE BAY (CBS13) – What was supposed to be an air ops demo by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office turned into an epic marriage proposal Roger Makishima and his fiancée will never forget.

“I wanted to keep the element of surprise, I wanted to do something really special for her,” Makishima said.

Makishima volunteers for the Placer Sheriff’s search and rescue team.

His plan Saturday was to get his then-girlfriend to play a “lost victim.” He would rappel down from this helicopter and pretend to rescue her – then pop the big question.

“I went down to a knee and started fidgeting around in the medical bag, which is part of the demo,” Makishima said. “I said I was blessed to have found her, and then that’s when I presented the ring.”

Makishima’s new fiancée Danielle Badger is still processing the last 24 hours.

She says she knew something was going on, but had never imagined her boyfriend of two-and-a-half years would get down on one knee.

“It all happened so fast, it was a big surprise,” Badger said.

It’s a dream proposal two months in the making came to reality thanks to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office air ops team.

“The fact that he and his friends put that together, it’s a testament to just how amazing he is,” Badger said.