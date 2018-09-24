SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) – Niners fans, your worst fears have been realized: Jimmy Garoppolo has a torn ACL.

Garoppolo had to be carted off the field during Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The quarterback was running towards a first down then went down after taking a hit. However, it appears the injury happened before the hit.

Monday, the 49ers confirmed that Garoppolo had torn his ACL.

The #49ers confirm Jimmy Garoppolo has a torn ACL. Kyle Shanahan will address the media at 4pm PT. https://t.co/PnpakcrCPh pic.twitter.com/UbK5z1gaeR — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 24, 2018

Coming over in the trade from the New England Patriots last season, Garoppolo was in his first full season as the 49ers’ starting quarterback.

It’s not the first devastating ACL injury the 49ers have incurred this season. Running back Jerick McKinnon, who signed a $30 million deal with San Francisco in the offseason, suffered a torn ACL during preseason practice.

An ACL tear usually means season-ending surgery for a player. Head coach Kyle Shanahan will talk more about the 49ers’ plans going forward later on Monday.

With Garooppolo out, C.J. Beathard is next in line on the depth chart. Nick Mullens will likely be promoted from the practice squad to serve as backup quarterback.