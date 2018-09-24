SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A gun shop is opening near Leatherby’s Family Creamery on Arden Way.

Viewer Connie Wallace sent a question to cbs13.com/askus and wanted to know:

“Why is there a gun shop opening right next to Leatherby’s on Arden Way in Sacramento? I accept that people have a right to own guns, but it seems wrong to have one situated by a place frequented by families. Does the Leatherby business have no say in what business goes into the empty space? My husband and I are really curious.”

CBS13 visited the area to take a look. “The Guns Store” is located in the same building as Leatherby’s Family Creamery. The businesses share a parking lot.

We took the question to Sacramento County. The Planning Commission told us: