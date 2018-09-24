ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Construction started more than a decade ago on a mall in Elk Grove but then abruptly stopped, leaving many to wonder what the status is of that development.

The project is located at Kammeron and Grant Line Road.

Construction stopped 10 years ago and the developer, The Howard Hughes Corporation, previously said the mall would open last fall. The timeline was adjusted again, with the developer saying the mall would open this fall.

Viewer Debbie filled out a form on cbs13.com/askus and wanted to know:

“What is going on with the eyesore on Kammeron and Grant Line off of Highway 99? It was supposed to be a mall but that was a few years ago.”

CBS13 took Debbie’s question to Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly. He sent us this statement:

“The City of Elk Grove has done everything within our power to put the Howard Hughes Corporation in a position to move forward with this project. We recognize that the retail market has changed over the past decade and only HHC can decide when the time is right for them to dig in. We also know that Elk Grove is incredibly under-served when it comes to retail and we refuse to rely on the mall to meet all of our retail needs. The City will continue to encourage and support new retail development elsewhere in Elk Grove, including potential partnerships to develop city-owned property.”

Have a question? Ask Us! Go to cbs13.com/askus and fill out a form.